اطلاعات Sandy Codex (SANDY).

CODEX is an AI-driven video framework created by Sandwatch. Unlike most AI tools that focus on text, CODEX specializes in producing high-quality video content with branded characters that are stable in appearance, personality, and voice. This framework automates video creation, adapts to real-time audience feedback, and aims to facilitate longer-form content like shows and movies, offering a full-service approach to AI video storytelling.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.sandycodex.com/ وایت پیپر https://docs.sandwatch.com/sandwatch/codex/sandy-video-agent