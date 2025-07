اطلاعات Resolv USR (USR).

Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.resolv.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://docs.resolv.xyz/litepaper