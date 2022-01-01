a. The reward can only be used for futures trading and cannot be withdrawn directly. All profits accumulated as a result of successful trades with the reward amount can be withdrawn.
b. The reward can be used as margin and can also be used to defray your transaction fees and losses.
c. Any asset withdrawal prior to reward usage will result in the automatic forfeiture of your reward.
d. Your reward is valid for 15 days. Any unused reward will be automatically forfeited after 15 days. Please be aware of the potential liquidation risk resulting from this.
e. When new users deposit funds via on-chain deposits or by transferring their fiat deposits to the futures account, if the amount of a single deposit is greater than the requirement for the first deposit task and there is no withdrawal or transfer made to the futures account during the reward collection period, new users will receive rewards based on the different task levels.
(Note: Before clicking to claim the first deposit bonus, the amount in the futures account must meet the requirement of the first deposit amount, otherwise the claim may not be successful and cannot be reissued. The first deposit bonus can only be claimed once per UID.)
f. After new users complete their KYC and enter the event page, if the transaction volume of their first futures order meets the requirements of the first transaction task, the reward will be issued upon completion of the task. The reward can only be claimed once and cannot be claimed multiple times.
g. The reward for the referral task will be disbursed the day after the corresponding task is completed. If you do not receive your reward, please reach out to customer care.
h. The rewards for the remaining tasks will be disbursed to you within 20 minutes of task completion.
i. Attempts to claim any event rewards without fulfilling the stated requirements will be considered fraud. Accounts that are suspected of fraud will be investigated. Upon confirmation of fraud, the offending account will be suspended and all reward will be revoked.
با توجه به تعداد زیاد شرکت کنندگان، باید تا 30 دقیقه پس از اتمام کار منتظر بمانید تا بتوانید جوایز را دریافت کنید. اگر کار مربوطه پس از 30 دقیقه همچنان در حال بررسی باشد، بررسی ممکن است 1 تا 3 روز طول بکشد (زمان بررسی بر ادعای پاداش دو برابری واریز بار اول تأثیری نخواهد داشت). از درک و حمایت شما سپاسگذاریم. ما به بهینه سازی و بهبود تجربه کاربر ادامه خواهیم داد.
k. MEXC reserves the right to change the terms and conditions at any point. All decisions made are final.
a. Reward balance: Your reward will be issued to your contract account. Open your mobile application and select "Assets" -> "Futures" to verify your balance.
b. Usage History: Visit the official MEXC website at www.mexc.com and select "Futures Markets" -> "My Orders" -> "Capital Flow". The green number represents the total value of the issued reward and the red number represents the utilized value of the issued reward.