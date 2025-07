اطلاعات Jester (JEST).

Jester is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project centered around a meticulously developed algorithm. Since November 2023, a signal bot has been operational, generating trading signals to assist users in making informed decisions. The project aims to launch an auto-trading service, starting with the JEST fund, followed by private user access, expected to go live in late Q3-Q4 2024. Jester focuses on providing advanced trading solutions through its innovative algorithms, leveraging technology to optimize performance and user experience.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://jester.global/ وایت پیپر https://jester.gitbook.io/docs