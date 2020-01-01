اقتصاد توکنی GemLink (GLINK)
اطلاعات GemLink (GLINK).
Gemlink is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and anonymity in transactions and data transfers. It is based on Zk-SNARK technology, which ensures efficient and secure-proof protocols. Gemlink aims to provide a fully secure and anonymous experience for users, with continuous updates and development to maintain a high level of privacy. The project also supports the development of applications and services based on private coins to meet various user needs. The tokenomics of Gemlink include Equihash algorithm, a block time of 60 seconds, and a block reward of 30 Gemlink. Halvings occur every 2,102,400 blocks, and a total of approximately 160,000,000 Gemlink coins will be mined. The premine blocks are divided into a development fund and an equity fund. Future native tokens will be created and stored in a vault for exchange with Gemlink tokens without generating inflation. Gemlink emphasizes the importance of masternodes in authorizing and storing the blockchain, ensuring network security. Masternode owners receive rewards and participate in the voting system for decision-making. Gemlink aims to divide its actions into four areas of development: MiracleBox wallet, AI Bot, game platform, and a cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token. Each area has specific plans for expansion and improvement. The MiracleBox wallet offers various features, including SWAP capabilities, support for masternodes, and integration with other wallets. The AI Bot utilizes advanced algorithms for market analysis and trading strategies. The game platform focuses on expanding game offerings and introducing social features. The cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token aims to provide a user-friendly platform with liquidity and security measures. Gemlink’s development plan prioritizes the user experience and aims to deliver the best services. The team will continue to work on expanding features, improving security, and integrating with other platforms to meet user expectations
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت GemLink (GLINK)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت GemLink (GLINK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس GemLink (GLINK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی GemLink (GLINK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای GLINK که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های GLINK که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی GLINK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن GLINK را بررسی کنید!
