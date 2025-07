اطلاعات Civic (CVC).

Civic delivers on‑chain identity infrastructure that verifies humans and AI agents, thwarts fraud, and safeguards user privacy. Civic Auth offers universal single‑sign‑on—supporting users with or without crypto wallets—together with granular permissioning, verifiable credentials, and bot resistance across leading blockchain networks. Civic sets the global standard for scalable, privacy‑preserving digital identity.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.civic.com/ وایت پیپر https://tokensale.civic.com/whitepaper