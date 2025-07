اطلاعات AUSD (AUSD).

AUSD, a digital dollar minted 1:1 with USD fiat. AUSD is designed to be a secure digital currency, utilizing one of the world’s largest custodian banks to safeguard assets, a big 4 auditor and a top tier fund manager. AUSD enables users to participate in trading, lending and payments. It is the most cost-efficient stablecoin to transact with due to its gas-optimized smart contract, making it ideal for traders and payments.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://agora.finance/ وایت پیپر https://developer.agora.finance/