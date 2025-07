اطلاعات ANGL TOKEN (ANGL).

$ANGL is a decentralized utility token that powers the Angel Twin ecosystem, combining artificial intelligence and blockchain to enable user ownership of AI-driven automation, content, and identity. It facilitates secure, real-time AI interactions while allowing individuals, creators, and businesses to monetize AI services and participate in the growing AI economy. The project aims to make AI accessible, transparent, and financially rewarding for global users.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://angltoken.io/ وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.myangl.ai/