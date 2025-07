اطلاعات XEC (XEC).

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://e.cash/ وایت پیپر https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://explorer.e.cash/