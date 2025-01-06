عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های SERAPH بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Seraph’s token economics are designed to support a sustainable, community-driven blockchain gaming ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on details available as of July 2025.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, on the opBNB chain.

Initial Circulating Supply: At TGE, the circulating market cap was $49.3 million, with a token price of $0.44. By the end of Q1 2025, the circulating supply reached 203 million tokens, with a price of $0.17.

Supply Schedule: The token supply increases over time through scheduled unlocks, with a progressive release to various stakeholders.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table specific to Seraph was not directly available, the following structure is typical for similar projects and is supported by available summary data:

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Unlocking/Locking Details (see below) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Immediate at TGE Existing Investors 13% Gradual vesting Team 20% Long-term vesting Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Staggered release Ecosystem Fund 2.4% Staggered release Livestreaming 3% Staggered release Foundation 2% Staggered release Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% Immediate/short-term

Genesis NFTs: 10,000 Genesis NFT equipment were created, with 3,000 for early public sales and 7,000 reserved for special uses.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, reforge NFT equipment, reveal attributes of NFT drops, and participate in special events (e.g., Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops).

Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.

Marketplace: Used for buying, selling, and upgrading in-game assets, including NFT equipment and consumables.

Used for buying, selling, and upgrading in-game assets, including NFT equipment and consumables. Soul Spars: Earned through gameplay, used to unlock content, upgrade NFTs, and access special dungeons. Their output is tied to player activity and NFT equipment quality.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Vesting Schedules: Most non-ICO allocations (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) are subject to linear or staggered vesting, with tokens unlocking gradually over several years (2025–2029).

Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) were unlocked at TGE, providing initial liquidity and user incentives.

33% of tokens (ICO) were unlocked at TGE, providing initial liquidity and user incentives. Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations unlock in phases, minimizing the risk of large token dumps and aligning incentives for long-term commitment.

Unlocking Timeline (Illustrative)

Year % of Total Supply Unlocked Notes 2025 ~33% (ICO) Immediate at TGE 2026–2029 +67% (all other categories) Gradual, linear or staggered release 2029 100% Full supply unlocked

Purpose: This structure ensures project stability, incentivizes long-term participation, and supports ecosystem growth.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance TGE on Jan 6, 2025; progressive supply increase via unlocks Allocation ICO (33%), Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), others (10%) Usage/Incentives In-game utility, governance, marketplace, NFT upgrades, event participation Locking Vesting for team/investors; immediate unlock for ICO; staggered for ecosystem/community Unlocking 2025–2029, linear/staggered; 100% unlocked by 2029

Additional Insights

Market Performance: After the TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing at a support level of ~$0.15–$0.17.

Ecosystem Focus: The allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth, with significant resources dedicated to player incentives and development.

The allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth, with significant resources dedicated to player incentives and development. Governance: Community-driven governance is a core pillar, with token holders empowered to shape the game’s evolution.

Note: The above summary is based on the most recent and relevant data available as of July 2025. For the latest and most granular details, refer to the official Seraph whitepaper and tokenomics documentation.