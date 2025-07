اطلاعات The Root Network (ROOT).

ROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.therootnetwork.com/ وایت پیپر https://www.futureverse.com/research?index=whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://rootscan.io/