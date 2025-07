اطلاعات PREMIA (PREMIA).

Premia is a decentralized options market based on a pool-to-peer architecture, similar to Uniswap or SushiSwap, but for options. Premia's automated options market enables best-in-class pricing based on real-time supply and demand, bringing fully-featured peer-to-pool trading and capital efficiency to DeFi options.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://premia.finance وایت پیپر https://docs.premia.blue