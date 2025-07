اطلاعات Pitbull (PIT).

Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://bscpitbull.com/ وایت پیپر https://github.com/pitbullBSC/documents/blob/main/Pitbull_litepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA57ac35CE91Ee92CaEfAA8dc04140C8e232c2E50