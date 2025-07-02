عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های PI بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Overview

Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform with a focus on accessibility and energy efficiency, allowing users to mine Pi coins via mobile devices. The project aims to build a peer-to-peer ecosystem powered by the Pi cryptocurrency, with a total supply capped at 100 billion Pi.

Issuance Mechanism

Mining-Based Issuance:

Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users earn Pi by contributing to network growth and security, such as app usage and node operation. The mining rewards are designed to decrease over time, incentivizing early adoption and active participation.

Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users earn Pi by contributing to network growth and security, such as app usage and node operation. The mining rewards are designed to decrease over time, incentivizing early adoption and active participation. Phased Development:

The issuance mechanism has evolved through three main phases: Beta, Testnet, and Mainnet. The Mainnet phase included an "Enclosed Network" period for KYC verification and ecosystem development before the Open Network launch.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Description Mining Rewards Distributed to users for mining, app usage, and node operation Ecosystem Development Reserved for supporting dApp development and ecosystem growth Community & Contributors Allocated to early contributors, core team, and community initiatives Reserves Held for future use, partnerships, and unforeseen needs

Mining Rewards: The largest share is allocated to users who actively participate in the network.

The largest share is allocated to users who actively participate in the network. Ecosystem & Community: Significant portions are reserved for ecosystem expansion and rewarding contributors.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility:

Pi is intended for use in payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and as a medium of exchange within the Pi ecosystem. With the Open Network phase, Pi can now be used for transactions beyond its native environment, including integration with external blockchains.

Pi is intended for use in payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and as a medium of exchange within the Pi ecosystem. With the Open Network phase, Pi can now be used for transactions beyond its native environment, including integration with external blockchains. Incentives:

Mining rewards are based on user contributions, such as running nodes, referring new users, and engaging with dApps. This structure encourages both network security and ecosystem growth.

Locking Mechanism

KYC and Enclosed Mainnet:

During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users' mined Pi was locked until successful KYC verification. This ensured that only verified users could access and transfer their tokens.

During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users' mined Pi was locked until successful KYC verification. This ensured that only verified users could access and transfer their tokens. Staking and Locking:

Users may voluntarily lock their Pi for staking or to participate in certain ecosystem activities, though details on staking yields and penalties are not fully disclosed in the available documentation.

Unlocking Time

Enclosed to Open Network Transition:

The unlocking of Pi tokens was tied to the transition from the Enclosed Mainnet to the Open Network, which occurred in February 2025. After this milestone, users who completed KYC could access and transfer their tokens freely.

The unlocking of Pi tokens was tied to the transition from the Enclosed Mainnet to the Open Network, which occurred in February 2025. After this milestone, users who completed KYC could access and transfer their tokens freely. Ongoing Unlocks:

As of July 2025, the circulating supply of Pi continues to increase gradually, reflecting ongoing unlocks and mining rewards. For example, the circulating supply grew from approximately 7.627 billion Pi on July 2, 2025, to 7.646 billion Pi by July 8, 2025, indicating a steady but controlled release of tokens into the market.

Circulating Supply Trend (July 2025)

Date Circulating Supply (Pi) 2025-07-02 7,627,000,000 2025-07-03 7,633,000,000 2025-07-04 7,639,000,000 2025-07-05 7,642,000,000 2025-07-06 7,642,000,000 2025-07-07 7,642,000,000 2025-07-08 7,646,000,000

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Mobile mining, decreasing rewards, phased development Allocation Mining rewards, ecosystem, community, reserves Usage & Incentives Payments, dApps, mining rewards for contributions, node operation, referrals Locking KYC-based lockup, voluntary staking/locking for ecosystem participation Unlocking Post-KYC and Open Network transition, ongoing gradual unlocks

Nuances and Implications

Controlled Supply Growth:

The gradual increase in circulating supply helps mitigate inflation and supports long-term value stability.

The gradual increase in circulating supply helps mitigate inflation and supports long-term value stability. Community-Driven Incentives:

The mining and referral-based reward system fosters organic network growth and user engagement.

The mining and referral-based reward system fosters organic network growth and user engagement. Transition to Open Network:

The unlocking of tokens post-KYC and Open Network launch marks a significant shift, enabling broader utility and integration with external systems.

The unlocking of tokens post-KYC and Open Network launch marks a significant shift, enabling broader utility and integration with external systems. Potential Limitations:

The lack of detailed public disclosures on specific allocation percentages, staking yields, and penalty structures may limit transparency for some stakeholders.

Actionable Insights

For Users:

Completing KYC is essential to unlock and utilize mined Pi. Active participation in the ecosystem (mining, running nodes, using dApps) maximizes rewards.

Completing KYC is essential to unlock and utilize mined Pi. Active participation in the ecosystem (mining, running nodes, using dApps) maximizes rewards. For Developers:

The Open Network phase and developer environment present opportunities to build dApps and expand Pi’s utility.

The Open Network phase and developer environment present opportunities to build dApps and expand Pi’s utility. For Observers:

Monitor the circulating supply and ecosystem developments to assess the impact of unlocks and new integrations on Pi’s value and adoption.

This analysis is based on the latest available documentation and supply data as of July 2025. For the most current details, refer to official Pi Network communications and technical resources.