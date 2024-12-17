اقتصاد توکنی Pentagon Games (PEN)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Pentagon Games (PEN)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات Pentagon Games (PEN).

کوین Pentagon Games در حال ساخت یک مرکز سرگرمی چند زنجیره‌ای است که با استفاده از زنجیره پنتاگون مبتنی بر zkEVM، تجارب سه‌ بعدی ایمن، همه‌جانبه و مبتنی بر هوش مصنوعی را ارائه می‌کند، برندها و IP را با فناوری‌های Web3 ادغام می‌کند، و باعث پذیرش انبوه و قابلیت همکاری متقابل زنجیره‌ای می‌شود.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://pentagon.games/
وایت پیپر
https://doc.clickup.com/9015758556/p/h/8cp33pw-515/b5b7ae016ba0786
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://etherscan.io/address/0x5ee3188a3f8adee1d736edd4ae85000105c88f66

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Pentagon Games (PEN)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Pentagon Games (PEN)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 377.56K
$ 377.56K$ 377.56K
کل عرضه:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 164.80M
$ 164.80M$ 164.80M
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 2.29M
$ 2.29M$ 2.29M
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.4402
$ 0.4402$ 0.4402
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.001801942213194628
$ 0.001801942213194628$ 0.001801942213194628
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.002291
$ 0.002291$ 0.002291

ساختار توکن عمیق Pentagon Games (PEN)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های PEN بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Overview

The PENGU token is the official fungible token of the Pudgy Penguins project, which began as an Ethereum NFT collection and has since expanded into multiple blockchains and consumer markets. The token was deployed primarily as an SPL token on Solana (December 17, 2024) and also exists as an ERC-20 via LayerZero OFT bridging.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Airdrop Distribution: The vast majority of the PENGU token supply was allocated via an airdrop. Eligible recipients included holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, Pudgy Rods NFTs, "OG" wallets on Ethereum and Solana, DeFi participants across Solana and Ethereum, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT holders.
  • No Staking or Mining: There are no ongoing or planned staking, mining, or inflationary/token emission mechanisms. Once the airdrop and initial allocations concluded, the supply became fixed.
  • Maximum Supply: Approx. 88.89 billion PENGU.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial supply was distributed among the following groups:

Allocation CategoryAmount (B PENGU)% of Max SupplyVesting/Lock-up
Pudgy Community~23.0225.90%Unlocks at TGE
Other Communities~21.4424.12%Unlocks at TGE
Current & Future Team~15.8217.80%1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
Liquidity~10.9812.35%Unlocked for liquidity
Company~10.2011.48%1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
Proliferation Fund~3.564.00%Not specified
Public Good~3.564.00%Not specified
FTT Holders~0.310.35%Unlocks at TGE
  • Airdrop (~50.37%): Purely to users and communities, claimable at TGE.
  • Team & Company (~29.28%): Subject to lock-up (detailed below).
  • Liquidity, Proliferation, Public Good Funds: Reserved for ecosystem-related uses.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • No Core Utility: PENGU is a memecoin by design and is not associated with any explicit protocol utility or inherent economic incentive (such as governance, staking rewards, or fee claims). Holders do not receive dividends, voting rights, or profit shares.
  • Speculative Asset: Its primary function is speculative trading, and it is freely transferable.
  • Ecosystem Integration: While the Pudgy Penguins project references broader mainstream and digital ecosystem engagement, as of April 2025, PENGU’s function is not tied to any specific product, service, or on-chain action.
  • No Governance: PENGU holders do NOT influence protocol decisions. The development team retains full control.

Lock-up Mechanism

  • Team & Company Allocations: Both the team (17.80%) and company (11.48%) allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff and 3-year vesting schedule. This means these tokens are locked for the first year after issuance (Dec 17, 2024), and then gradually unlock linearly over the following three years.
  • Other Allocations: Community, airdrop, liquidity, public good, and other minor allocations were unlocked at or near token generation.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: More than 50% of PENGU supply (mainly community and airdrop allocations) was unlocked immediately at TGE in December 2024.
  • Vested Unlocking: Team and company allocations unlock gradually from December 17, 2025 (one-year anniversary) through December 17, 2028.
  • Burn Event: On February 5, 2025, over 12 billion unclaimed airdrop PENGU tokens (~13.7% of the max supply) were burned in a one-time event, reducing circulating and potential supply.

Additional Notes

  • No Staking/Liquidity Rewards: No mechanisms exist or are planned for rewarding PENGU holders through staking or liquidity programs.
  • No Ongoing Emissions: All supply is accounted for via initial airdrop and allocations; there is no inflation or ongoing issuance.
  • Exchanges: PENGU is listed on major CEXs and DEXs, making it widely accessible post-TGE.

Conclusion

PENGU is a pure memecoin reflecting the brand and community of Pudgy Penguins, distributed initially via a broad airdrop, with non-circulating team/company allocations secured by a cliff and vesting schedule. There are no staking, governance, or on-chain utility mechanisms, and the major incentive is speculative. The economic model is deflationary only via an unusual, one-off burn of unclaimed tokens, rather than any algorithmic or ongoing deflationary design.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceOne-time airdrop, No ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity (50%+), Team (17.8%), Company (11.5%), others; see table above
Usage/IncentivesSpeculative, no core utility/incentives
Lock-upTeam & Company: 1-year cliff, 3-year vesting; others mostly unlocked at TGE
Unlocking TimeTGE (Dec 17, 2024) for most; Team/Company unlock linearly after 1-year cliff
GovernanceNone, fully controlled by Pudgy Penguins team
DeflationOne-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)

PENGU is emblematic of the evolving memecoin meta: community-driven distribution, no protocol obligation, and highly public exchange listings, but with rigorously documented allocation and lock-up mechanisms to reassure participants about supply constraints.

توکنومیکس Pentagon Games (PEN): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Pentagon Games (PEN) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های PEN که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های PEN که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی PEN را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن PEN را بررسی کنید!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.