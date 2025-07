اطلاعات PAX Gold (PAXG).

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.paxos.com/paxgold/ وایت پیپر https://www.paxos.com/pax-gold کاوشگر بلوک: https://solscan.io/token/C6oFsE8nXRDThzrMEQ5SxaNFGKoyyfWDDVPw37JKvPTe