اطلاعات Omni Network (OMNI).

Omni is an Ethereum-native interoperability protocol that establishes low latency communications between all Ethereum rollups. Omni offers a secure, performant, and globally compatible architecture that presents Ethereum as a single, unified operating system to both users and developers.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://omni.network/ وایت پیپر https://docs.omni.network/whitepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x36e66fbbce51e4cd5bd3c62b637eb411b18949d4