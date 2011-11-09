اقتصاد توکنی Litecoin (LTC)
اطلاعات Litecoin (LTC).
Litecoin یک ارز اینترنتی همتا به همتا است که امکان پرداختهای فوری و با هزینه نزدیک به صفر را به هر کسی در سراسر جهان فراهم میکند. Litecoin یک شبکه پرداخت جهانی و متنباز است که بهطور کامل غیرمتمرکز بوده و هیچ مقامات مرکزی ندارد.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Litecoin (LTC)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Litecoin (LTC)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Litecoin (LTC)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های LTC بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees.
- Block Rewards & Halving: The initial block reward was 50 LTC per block. This reward halves every 840,000 blocks (approximately every 4 years). As of the last halving on August 2, 2023, the reward is 25 LTC per block. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 12.5 LTC per block. This process continues until the maximum supply of 84 million LTC is reached, projected around the year 2142.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: As of June 7, 2024, approximately 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the maximum supply) are in circulation. The top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with no evidence of superuser privileges or centralized control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-fee transactions.
- Value Storage: LTC serves as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin but with faster block times and lower fees.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized by block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Delegation: Litecoin does not offer staking or delegated proof-of-stake mechanisms; all incentives are mining-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule.
- Wallet-Level Control: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets or smart contracts for specific use cases, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Schedule: The only "unlocking" is the gradual release of new LTC through mining, governed by the halving schedule. There are no vesting cliffs, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any allocation category.
Summary Table: Litecoin Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, Scrypt algorithm, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives
|Incentives
|Block rewards and transaction fees for miners
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking or vesting; voluntary wallet-level locks possible
|Unlocking
|New LTC released via mining until max supply (84M) reached (~2142); no vesting unlocks
Additional Insights
- Decentralization: No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized.
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control.
- Mining Pools: The top four mining pools control ~76% of the network hashrate, but this reflects pooled, not individual, control.
Circulating Supply (as of July 7, 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~76.06 million LTC
Conclusion:
Litecoin’s token economics are straightforward and transparent, with all tokens distributed through mining, no protocol-level locking or vesting, and incentives focused on miners. The halving schedule ensures a predictable, decreasing issuance rate, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
توکنومیکس Litecoin (LTC): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Litecoin (LTC) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای LTC که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های LTC که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی LTC را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن LTC را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید LTC
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن Litecoin (LTC) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید LTC، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت Litecoin (LTC)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت LTC به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت LTC
میخواهید بدانید که LTC به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت LTC ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.