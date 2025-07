اطلاعات Ispolink Token (ISP).

Ispolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Ispolink connects blockchain firms with industry-leading tech talents seamlessly via internal AI-powered algorithms. Its end-to-end solution provides businesses with a full set of tools to easily and efficiently navigate the entire selection process. Ispolink's interoperable blockchain ecosystem offers decentralized payments at scale with the native ISP token.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://ispolink.com/ وایت پیپر https://ispocdn-16edc.kxcdn.com/Ispolink_Whitepaper_v1.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc8807f0f5ba3fa45ffbdc66928d71c5289249014