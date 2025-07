اطلاعات ELF (ELF).

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: http://aelf.com/ وایت پیپر https://docs.aelf.com/resources/whitepaper-2/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://aelfscan.io/AELF/token/ELF