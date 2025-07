اطلاعات Dypius (DYP).

Dypius is a powerful, decentralized ecosystem with a focus on scalability, security, and global adoption through next-gen infrastructure. Dypius offers a variety of products and services that cater to both beginners and advanced users in the digital space, including yield farming, staking, DeFi tools, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://dypius.com/ وایت پیپر https://dyp.finance/about کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x39b46b212bdf15b42b166779b9d1787a68b9d0c3