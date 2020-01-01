اقتصاد توکنی DeepBook (DEEP)

اقتصاد توکنی DeepBook (DEEP)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد DeepBook (DEEP)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات DeepBook (DEEP).

کوین DeepBook یک کتاب سفارش محدود مرکزی غیرمتمرکز نسل بعدی (CLOB) است که بر اساس Sui ساخته شده است. DeepBook از اجرای موازی Sui، تأخیر زیر ثانیه و هزینه‌های کم تراکنش استفاده می‌کند تا تبادل زنجیره‌ای با کارایی بالا و سریع لیزر را به ارمغان بیاورد.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://deepbook.tech/
وایت پیپر
https://drive.google.com/file/d/12JaXqshtbIgyvWIxV8j2GVRCINafqYqe/view
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0xdeeb7a4662eec9f2f3def03fb937a663dddaa2e215b8078a284d026b7946c270::deep::DEEP/txs

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت DeepBook (DEEP)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت DeepBook (DEEP)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 620.56M
$ 620.56M$ 620.56M
کل عرضه:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 3.34B
$ 3.34B$ 3.34B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 1.86B
$ 1.86B$ 1.86B
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.344346
$ 0.344346$ 0.344346
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.010748527064621403
$ 0.010748527064621403$ 0.010748527064621403
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.185964
$ 0.185964$ 0.185964

ساختار توکن عمیق DeepBook (DEEP)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های DEEP بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.

1. Issuance Mechanism

As of the latest available information:

  • DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.
  • Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).
  • There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.
  • Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol.
  • Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed.
  • In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Usage: SUI tokens are required to:
    • Create pools (paying a one-time fee)
    • Participate as a validator (staking)
  • Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.
  • No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)

4. Lock-Up Mechanism

  • No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.
  • SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.

5. Unlocking Time

  • No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.
  • Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.

Summary Table

MechanismDeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025)
IssuanceNo DeepBook-native token; uses SUI
AllocationSUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use
Usage & IncentivesRequires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive
Lock-upNone specific; follows SUI staking if validating
UnlockingNone specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable

Nuances & Implications

  • Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.
  • Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.
  • Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.
  • No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.

Recommendations

  • Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.
  • For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.

Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.

توکنومیکس DeepBook (DEEP): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی DeepBook (DEEP) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های DEEP که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های DEEP که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DEEP را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DEEP را بررسی کنید!

نحوه خرید DEEP

آیا علاقه‌ مند به اضافه کردن DeepBook (DEEP) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش‌ های مختلفی برای خرید DEEP، از جمله کارت‌ های اعتباری، حواله‌ های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می‌ کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می‌ کند.

تاریخچه قیمت DeepBook (DEEP)

تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت DEEP به کاربران کمک می‌ کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت‌ های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده‌ های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش‌ بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.

پیش‌ بینی قیمت DEEP

می‌خواهید بدانید که DEEP به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت DEEP ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی‌ های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون‌ ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC ساده‌ ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.

بیش از 4,000 جفت معاملاتی در بازارهای اسپات و فیوچرز
سریع‌ ترین لیست شدن توکن در بین صرافی‌ های متمرکز (CEX)
رتبه اول لیکوئیدیتی در سراسر بازار
کمترین هزینه، پشتیبانی 24 ساعته در هفت روز از هفته از مشتریان
شفافیت بیش از 100% در ذخیره توکن برای وجوه کاربران
آستانه بسیار پایین: خرید ارز دیجیتال فقط با 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.