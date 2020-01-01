اقتصاد توکنی DeepBook (DEEP)
اطلاعات DeepBook (DEEP).
کوین DeepBook یک کتاب سفارش محدود مرکزی غیرمتمرکز نسل بعدی (CLOB) است که بر اساس Sui ساخته شده است. DeepBook از اجرای موازی Sui، تأخیر زیر ثانیه و هزینههای کم تراکنش استفاده میکند تا تبادل زنجیرهای با کارایی بالا و سریع لیزر را به ارمغان بیاورد.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت DeepBook (DEEP)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت DeepBook (DEEP)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق DeepBook (DEEP)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های DEEP بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.
1. Issuance Mechanism
As of the latest available information:
- DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.
- Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).
- There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.
- Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol.
- Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed.
- In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: SUI tokens are required to:
- Create pools (paying a one-time fee)
- Participate as a validator (staking)
- Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.
- No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.
- SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.
5. Unlocking Time
- No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.
- Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|DeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025)
|Issuance
|No DeepBook-native token; uses SUI
|Allocation
|SUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use
|Usage & Incentives
|Requires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive
|Lock-up
|None specific; follows SUI staking if validating
|Unlocking
|None specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable
Nuances & Implications
- Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.
- Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.
- Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.
- No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.
Recommendations
- Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.
- For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.
Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.
توکنومیکس DeepBook (DEEP): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی DeepBook (DEEP) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای DEEP که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های DEEP که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DEEP را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DEEP را بررسی کنید!
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
