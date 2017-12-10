اقتصاد توکنی AaveToken (AAVE)
اطلاعات AaveToken (AAVE).
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت AaveToken (AAVE)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت AaveToken (AAVE)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق AaveToken (AAVE)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های AAVE بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Original Token & Migration:
Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).
-
Max Supply:
The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.
-
Initial Distribution:
- 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
- 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.
-
Unlock Schedule:
Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.
Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount
|Allocation Recipient
|Group
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Timing
|2017-12-10
|10,000,000
|Public Sale
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|Instant
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|Instant
|2017-12-10+
|Small amounts
|Promotions, Core Dev, etc.
|Company/Treasury, Team
|Cliff
|Instant
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|Amount (AAVE)
|% of Max Supply
|LEND Holders (public)
|13,000,000
|81.25%
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000
|18.75%
|Total
|16,000,000
|100%
- Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
- The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Use Cases:
-
Governance:
AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.
- Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.
-
Platform Incentives:
- Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
- Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
- Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.
-
Collateral:
AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.
Fee Sharing & Returns:
- Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
- Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
Staking (Safety Module):
-
Locking:
- Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
- Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.
-
Unlocking / Cooldown:
- The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
- After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
- During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.
Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:
Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.
Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position
- AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
- The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.
Additional Notes
- The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
- Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
- The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Mechanism
|Issuance
|Fixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
|Allocation
|LEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Staking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
|Unlocking
|Must wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
|DAO Control
|Ecosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain
Critical Insights & Implications
- Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
- Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
- Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
- Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.
Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.
توکنومیکس AaveToken (AAVE): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی AaveToken (AAVE) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای AAVE که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های AAVE که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی AAVE را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن AAVE را بررسی کنید!
