VTN

Vottun has created an ecosystem that allows any Web2 company or developer to easily create, interact with, and manage various DApps through our APIs, without requiring advanced knowledge of blockchain programming. In the platform, there are activities for crypto fans to join in a gamified way and be part with the developers in the creation of new dapps and crypto projects. This mix of crypto fans and developers is creating a thriving environment where token holders can find multiple benefits of $VTN, from the usage of the APIs platform to staking, or new projects token airdrops.

NameVTN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply625,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionVottun has created an ecosystem that allows any Web2 company or developer to easily create, interact with, and manage various DApps through our APIs, without requiring advanced knowledge of blockchain programming. In the platform, there are activities for crypto fans to join in a gamified way and be part with the developers in the creation of new dapps and crypto projects. This mix of crypto fans and developers is creating a thriving environment where token holders can find multiple benefits of $VTN, from the usage of the APIs platform to staking, or new projects token airdrops.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.