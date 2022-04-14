VR1

VR1 is a gaming-centric cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to power the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and associated gaming and application. The token facilitates seamless transaction, incentivizes player engagement, and provides governance rights, ensuring a decetralized and player driven economy.

NameVR1

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,001

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionVR1 is a gaming-centric cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to power the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and associated gaming and application. The token facilitates seamless transaction, incentivizes player engagement, and provides governance rights, ensuring a decetralized and player driven economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.