OKLP/USDT
0.0025840.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.002591
24h Low
0.002580
24h Volume (OKLP)
24.90M
24h Amount (USDT)
64.39K
Patented real money eSports tournament platform for PC and mobile online video games. Win cash/crypto playing in leaderboard tournaments, by challenging other players in PvP matches or by entering in single/double elimination bracket tournaments. At OkLetsPlay’s core is a robust out-of-game peer wagering module patent portfolio that allows players to seamlessly find opponents, set-up matches, enter tournaments, launch into game and collect winnings in a fully automated way. OkLetsPlay has optimized the player and game developer experience for real money video game matches and tournaments. OkLetsPlay is an official partner of Riva Technology & Entertainment (RTE.com.au) and Galaxy Racer Esports (galaxyracer.gg) which has a community of 300m+ video game enthusiasts.
0.002584$0.00
