mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
MELI
MELI/USDT
0.0004720.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.000514
24h Low
0.000469
24h Volume (MELI)
56.48M
24h Amount (USDT)
29.21K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.000514
24h Low
0.000469
24h Volume (MELI)
56.48M
24h Amount (USDT)
29.21K
Countdown
00:00:00:00

Delisted reminder

The MELI_USDT pair you have selected is now hidden by MEXC. If any issues related to the project is not effectively rectified in a specified amount of time, MEXC will delist the trading pair. Please proceed with your investment cautiously.

K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
Overview
Name
MELI
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(MELI)

(USDT)

0.000472$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(MELI)
Price(USDT)
Amount(MELI)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy MELI
Sell MELI
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountMELI
TotalUSDT
Available -- MELI
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountMELI
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM