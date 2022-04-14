Linked Operation Transaction Technology leads the global cosmetics market through the convergence of beauty market trend and 4th industrial revolution technology. the LOTT project is trying to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other as follows: Establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly so that consumers and cosmetics retailers can win-win with each other, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. Linked Operation Transaction