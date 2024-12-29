HYPERSKIDS

Hyperskids Token is a social impact token with a real purpose. With full transparency, Hyperskids Token allows anyone to contribute to social causes and track the real-time impact through blockchain technology. Currently, the project is focused on building a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) where the community itself will vote and decide on social actions, resource allocation, and the expansion of global impact. The ultimate goal is to create a transparent, participatory ecosystem fully committed to social good — proving that Web3 can truly change lives.

NameHYPERSKIDS

RankNo.3442

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply999,987,622

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.024004661749068318,2025-04-11

Lowest Price0.000005915438903127,2024-12-29

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

