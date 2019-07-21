mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Hshare
HC/USDT
0.087960.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.08894
24h Low
0.08715
24h Volume (HC)
2.89M
24h Amount (USDT)
254.52K
24h High
0.08894
24h Low
0.08715
24h Volume (HC)
2.89M
24h Amount (USDT)
254.52K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
HC
Hcash is a decentralised and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency and is designed to facilitate the exchange of information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HCASH ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the mainchain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. Characteristics such as post-quantum cryptographic signatures and the hybrid PoW+PoS consensus mechanism will be achieved in HyperCash mainnet. Going forward, HyperCash will focus on the in-depth development of the underlying technology of blockchain. HyperExchange is the first system to achieve interoperability using the Blockchain Multi Tunnel (BMT) protocol, HyperExchange Axis, Indicator, smart contracts and other blockchain innovations. HyperExchange lays the foundation for building crosschain distributed commercial applications in its ecosystem. These two chains serve to provide us with an interlinked, bifocal dual-token, dual-chain ecosystem that will help us solve interconnection, privacy and security issues prevalent in the current blockchain ecosystem.
Overview
Name
HC
Issue Time
2019-07-21 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
4.45USDT
Max Supply
84,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(HC)

(USDT)

0.08796$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(HC)
Price(USDT)
Amount(HC)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy HC
Sell HC
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountHC
TotalUSDT
Available -- HC
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountHC
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM