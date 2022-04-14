mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
----
--
24h High
0.0000000
24h Low
0.0000000
24h Volume (CRF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000000
24h Low
0.0000000
24h Volume (CRF)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
CRF
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
Overview
Name
CRF
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
2,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(CRF)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy CRF
Sell CRF
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountCRF
TotalUSDT
Available -- CRF
PriceUSDT
AmountCRF
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...