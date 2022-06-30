mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Chronicum
CHRO/USDT
0.0012120.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.001214
24h Low
0.001197
24h Volume (CHRO)
25.66M
24h Amount (USDT)
30.42K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.001214
24h Low
0.001197
24h Volume (CHRO)
25.66M
24h Amount (USDT)
30.42K
Countdown
00:00:00:00

Delisted reminder

The CHRO_USDT pair you have selected is now hidden by MEXC. If any issues related to the project is not effectively rectified in a specified amount of time, MEXC will delist the trading pair. Please proceed with your investment cautiously.

K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
CHRO
Wyndblast is a play and earn multiplayer co-operative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. The game takes place in the Chronica Sola Verse, a mystical land where players can take control of Wynds (dragons), recruit Riders, forge equipment, fight enemies (PVE) and compete with one another (PVP). The Wynds, Riders, and the equipment, are NFT assets owned by players. We have positioned the Chronica Sola Verse as an ever-growing metaverse that allows new games, expansions and projects to be built side by side with each other. Each new game will utilize the same NFT assets and native CHRO token – with Wyndblast being the first game to launch.
Overview
Name
CHRO
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
300,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(CHRO)

(USDT)

0.001212$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(CHRO)
Price(USDT)
Amount(CHRO)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy CHRO
Sell CHRO
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountCHRO
TotalUSDT
Available -- CHRO
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountCHRO
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM