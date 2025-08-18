Mithril hind (MITH)
+0.00%
-1.11%
+3.83%
+3.83%
Mithril (MITH) reaalajas hind on --. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul MITH kaubeldud madalaim $ 0 ja kõrgeim $ 0 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. MITHkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 3.82 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on MITH muutunud +0.00% viimase tunni jooksul, -1.11% 24 tunni vältel +3.83% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Mithril praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 141.89K -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. MITH ringlev varu on 618.75M, mille koguvaru on 1000000000.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 229.31K.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Mithril ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Mithril ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Mithril ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Mithril ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|30 päeva
|$ 0
|+8.62%
|60 päeva
|$ 0
|+9.03%
|90 päeva
|$ 0
|--
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
Mithril (MITH) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet MITH tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
