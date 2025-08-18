FOAM hind (FOAM)
--
0.00%
-26.27%
-26.27%
FOAM (FOAM) reaalajas hind on --. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul FOAM kaubeldud madalaim $ 0 ja kõrgeim $ 0 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. FOAMkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 0.151804 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on FOAM muutunud -- viimase tunni jooksul, 0.00% 24 tunni vältel -26.27% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
FOAM praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 53.62K -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. FOAM ringlev varu on 355.36M, mille koguvaru on 1000000000.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 150.90K.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse FOAM ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse FOAM ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse FOAM ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse FOAM ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 päeva
|$ 0
|-57.24%
|60 päeva
|$ 0
|-81.98%
|90 päeva
|$ 0
|--
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!
Kui palju on FOAM (FOAM) väärt USD homme, järgmisel nädalal või järgmisel kuul? Kui kõrgeks võiksid teie FOAM (FOAM) varad olla hinnatud aastatel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – või isegi 10 või 20 aasta pärast? Kasutage meie hinna ennustuse tööriista, et uurida FOAM nii lühi- kui ka pikaajalisi prognoose aasta kohta.
Vaadake FOAM hinna ennustust kohe!
FOAM (FOAM) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet FOAM tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
|Aeg (UTC+8)
|Tüüp
|Teave
|08-17 18:11:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Valdkonna uudised
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Valuutapoliitika
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.