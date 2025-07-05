Precio de PHOENIX (PHX)
PHOENIX (PHX) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 107.18K USD. El precio de PHX a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de PHX a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de PHX.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de PHOENIX a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de PHOENIX a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de PHOENIX a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de PHOENIX a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|--
|30 Días
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de PHOENIX: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
--
0.00%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix. The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid. Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked. Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked. Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake. Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50: 50% will be burnt. 50% will be sent to an auction balance. Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Entender la tokenómica de PHOENIX (PHX) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de PHX!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 PHX a VND
₫--
|1 PHX a AUD
A$--
|1 PHX a GBP
￡--
|1 PHX a EUR
€--
|1 PHX a USD
$--
|1 PHX a MYR
RM--
|1 PHX a TRY
₺--
|1 PHX a JPY
¥--
|1 PHX a RUB
₽--
|1 PHX a INR
₹--
|1 PHX a IDR
Rp--
|1 PHX a KRW
₩--
|1 PHX a PHP
₱--
|1 PHX a EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHX a BRL
R$--
|1 PHX a CAD
C$--
|1 PHX a BDT
৳--
|1 PHX a NGN
₦--
|1 PHX a UAH
₴--
|1 PHX a VES
Bs--
|1 PHX a CLP
$--
|1 PHX a PKR
Rs--
|1 PHX a KZT
₸--
|1 PHX a THB
฿--
|1 PHX a TWD
NT$--
|1 PHX a AED
د.إ--
|1 PHX a CHF
Fr--
|1 PHX a HKD
HK$--
|1 PHX a MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHX a MXN
$--
|1 PHX a PLN
zł--
|1 PHX a RON
лв--
|1 PHX a SEK
kr--
|1 PHX a BGN
лв--
|1 PHX a HUF
Ft--
|1 PHX a CZK
Kč--
|1 PHX a KWD
د.ك--
|1 PHX a ILS
₪--