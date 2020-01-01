Tokenómica de Bobuki Neko (BOBUKI)
Introducing $BOBUKI Neko
In the vibrant realm of cryptocurrency, where innovation intertwines with imagination, emerges $BOBUKI Neko, a groundbreaking project set to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. At its heart lies the charismatic and legendary figure of $BOBUKI, a fearless neko whose tale resonates with the spirit of adventure, strategy, and community empowerment.
Origins of the Legend: The legend of $BOBUKI traces back to the rich tapestry of Solana's sacred lore, where tales of courage and ambition are woven into the fabric of history. Unlike his peers, who luxuriate in the comforts of opulence, $BOBUKI embodies the essence of bravery, leading his community with a singular noble goal: to elevate the glory of nekos to new heights. Renowned for his cunning strategy and unwavering determination, $BOBUKI emerges as a beacon of inspiration, drawing followers from far and wide to partake in his audacious quest.
Vision and Strategy: $BOBUKI's vision transcends mere ambition; it is a bold proclamation of intent to catapult the market to heights unseen. With a strategic approach that defies conventions, $BOBUKI sets his sights on achieving a 100x increase in market standing, fueled by innovation, resilience, and a deep understanding of the Solana ecosystem. Armed with a samurai sword filled with the secrets of Solana, $BOBUKI charts a course towards uncharted territories, where opportunity beckons and challenges await.
In summary, $BOBUKI Neko represents more than just a project; it is a testament to the power of imagination, innovation, and community-driven collaboration. With $BOBUKI leading the charge, the future of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens shines brighter than ever before.
Tokenómica de Bobuki Neko (BOBUKI): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Bobuki Neko (BOBUKI) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens BOBUKI que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens BOBUKI que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.