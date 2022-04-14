RICE

RICE AI is a platform for crowdsourced robotics data collection. It enables teleoperators to remotely control robots and gather data from robot vision, joint movements, and force measurements. Teleoperators can use webcams with skeleton detection, joysticks, VR controllers, or teleoperation rigs, earning token rewards based on the device's dexterity.

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Public BlockchainBSC

RICE AI is a platform for crowdsourced robotics data collection. It enables teleoperators to remotely control robots and gather data from robot vision, joint movements, and force measurements. Teleoperators can use webcams with skeleton detection, joysticks, VR controllers, or teleoperation rigs, earning token rewards based on the device's dexterity.

