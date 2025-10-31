WAVE (WAV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00026571 24H High $ 0.00028835 All Time High $ 0.02539264 Lowest Price $ 0.00015716 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -3.09% Price Change (7D) -2.11%

WAVE (WAV) real-time price is $0.00027102. Over the past 24 hours, WAV traded between a low of $ 0.00026571 and a high of $ 0.00028835, showing active market volatility. WAV's all-time high price is $ 0.02539264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015716.

In terms of short-term performance, WAV has changed by -- over the past hour, -3.09% over 24 hours, and -2.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WAVE (WAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.45K$ 87.45K $ 87.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 271.02K$ 271.02K $ 271.02K Circulation Supply 322.68M 322.68M 322.68M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WAVE is $ 87.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAV is 322.68M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 271.02K.