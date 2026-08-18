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The live Nock price today is 0,01463 GBP.NOCK market cap is 32 114 547,54816 GBP. Track real-time NOCK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nock price today is 0,01463 GBP.NOCK market cap is 32 114 547,54816 GBP. Track real-time NOCK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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What is NOCK

NOCK Whitepaper

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Nock Price(NOCK)

1 NOCK to GBP Live Price:

￡0,0106799
￡0,0106799￡0,0106799
+16.69%1D
GBP
Nock (NOCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:54:15 (UTC+8)

Nock Price Today

The live Nock (NOCK) price today is ￡ 0,01463, with a 16,69% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOCK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,01463 per NOCK.

Nock currently ranks #261 by market capitalisation at ￡ 32.11M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B NOCK. During the last 24 hours, NOCK traded between ￡ 0,009546 (low) and ￡ 0,01509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,1008335394600786849, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0031791541934416891.

In short-term performance, NOCK moved +7,50% in the last hour and +26,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 142.78K.

Nock (NOCK) Market Information

No.261

￡ 32.11M
￡ 32.11M￡ 32.11M

￡ 142.78K
￡ 142.78K￡ 142.78K

￡ 62,84M
￡ 62,84M￡ 62,84M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

4 294 967 296
4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296

4 294 967 296
4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296

51,10%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Nock is ￡ 32.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 142.78K. The circulating supply of NOCK is 2.20B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 62,84M.

Nock Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0,009546
￡ 0,009546￡ 0,009546
24H Low
￡ 0,01509
￡ 0,01509￡ 0,01509
24H High

￡ 0,009546
￡ 0,009546￡ 0,009546

￡ 0,01509
￡ 0,01509￡ 0,01509

￡ 0,1008335394600786849
￡ 0,1008335394600786849￡ 0,1008335394600786849

￡ 0,0031791541934416891
￡ 0,0031791541934416891￡ 0,0031791541934416891

+7,50%

+16,69%

+26,55%

+26,55%

Nock (NOCK) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Nock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0,00152753+16,69%
30 Days￡ -0,00349-19,27%
60 Days￡ -0,02034-58,17%
90 Days￡ -0,0109-42,70%
Nock Price Change Today

Today, NOCK recorded a change of ￡ +0,00152753 (+16,69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,00349 (-19,27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NOCK saw a change of ￡ -0,02034 (-58,17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,0109 (-42,70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nock (NOCK)?

Check out the Nock Price History page now.

Analysis for Nock

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nock recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Nock market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the NOCK market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

**Market Structure** NOCK_USDT, on the 4-hour timeframe, is currently trading at $0.02402, situated 0.25% above the central pivot level of $0.02396, within the core zone of the price structure. The MA and EMA groups show a bullish setup with 7 buys and 0 sells, indicating a well-organized bullish alignment of moving averages. The price remains below the upper resistance level R1 ($0.02506), which is 4.33% away, while maintaining a distance of 4.30% from the lower support level S1 ($0.02303). **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, signaling divergence between the fast and slow lines. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, without entering overbought or oversold territory. The bullish arrangement of the moving averages contrasts with the MACD's bearish crossover, creating a structural hierarchy where short-term momentum diverges from medium-to-long-term trends. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 at $0.02506 (+4.33%) acts as immediate resistance, while R2 at $0.02599 (+8.20%) serves as a more distant reference point. On the downside, S1 at $0.02303 (-4.12%) represents the first line of defense, and S2 at $0.02193 (-8.70%) marks a deeper retracement level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Nock's prices?

Several key factors influence NOCK token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the Nock ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and project developments
5. Supply dynamics including token burns or staking rewards
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Competition from similar blockchain platforms
8. Community engagement and social media activity
9. Technical analysis patterns and whale movements
10. Integration with other protocols and cross-chain functionality

Why do people want to know Nock's price today?

People want to know NOCK price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, and investment planning. Real-time price data helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess profit/loss, and make informed buy/sell choices. Current pricing is essential for portfolio valuation and risk assessment.

Price Prediction for Nock

Nock (NOCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NOCK in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Nock (NOCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nock could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NOCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nock Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Nock in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Nock? Buying NOCK is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Nock. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Nock (NOCK) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Nock will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Nock (NOCK) Guide

What can you do with Nock

Owning Nock allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Nock (NOCK) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nock (NOCK)

Named after Nockchain, the token represents a Layer 1 positioned as the first to use ZK-PoW, focusing on verifiable computation and adaptive difficulty, with recent attention driven by its bridge to Base and liquidity on Aerodrome.

Nock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nock Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeInfrastructure

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nock

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:54:15 (UTC+8)

Nock (NOCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nock

NOCK USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NOCK with leverage. Explore NOCK USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Nock (NOCK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nock price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NOCK/USDT
￡0,01052806
￡0,01052806￡0,01052806
+16,14%
11.60M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NOCK-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

NOCK
NOCK
GBP
GBP

1 NOCK = 0,0106799 GBP