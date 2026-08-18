Nock Price Today

The live Nock (NOCK) price today is ￡ 0,01463, with a 16,69% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOCK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,01463 per NOCK.

Nock currently ranks #261 by market capitalisation at ￡ 32.11M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B NOCK. During the last 24 hours, NOCK traded between ￡ 0,009546 (low) and ￡ 0,01509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,1008335394600786849, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0031791541934416891.

In short-term performance, NOCK moved +7,50% in the last hour and +26,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 142.78K.

Nock (NOCK) Market Information

Rank No.261 Market Cap ￡ 32.11M￡ 32.11M ￡ 32.11M Volume (24H) ￡ 142.78K￡ 142.78K ￡ 142.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 62,84M￡ 62,84M ￡ 62,84M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296 Total Supply 4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296 4 294 967 296 Circulation Rate 51,10% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Nock is ￡ 32.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 142.78K. The circulating supply of NOCK is 2.20B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 62,84M.