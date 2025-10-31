Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Price Information (USD)

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WAKEAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WAKEAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00132264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WAKEAI has changed by -2.16% over the past hour, -15.06% over 24 hours, and +56.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.68K$ 257.68K $ 257.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 396.43K$ 396.43K $ 396.43K Circulation Supply 650.00M 650.00M 650.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wakehacker by Virtuals is $ 257.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAKEAI is 650.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 396.43K.