wakehacker is an autonomous AI agent providing continuous smart contract security analysis across major EVM chains. It operates 24/7 without human intervention, automatically scanning newly deployed contracts and identifying vulnerabilities in real-time.

Core Functionality:

Built on the proven Wake Framework that secures $2B+ TVL across protocols like Lido, Safe, and Axelar, wakehacker enhances this established security engine with autonomous AI capabilities. The system detects reentrancy attacks, integer overflows, access control issues, and logic errors, categorizing findings by severity levels.

Service Model:

Basic vulnerability alerts are publicly accessible, while detailed technical analysis and comprehensive audit reports require $WAKEAI token access. This dual-tier approach provides broad ecosystem coverage while creating utility-driven token demand through actual service usage.