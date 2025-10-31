VOLT (XVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00266318 $ 0.00266318 $ 0.00266318 24H Low $ 0.00364671 $ 0.00364671 $ 0.00364671 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00266318$ 0.00266318 $ 0.00266318 24H High $ 0.00364671$ 0.00364671 $ 0.00364671 All Time High $ 0.078437$ 0.078437 $ 0.078437 Lowest Price $ 0.00145538$ 0.00145538 $ 0.00145538 Price Change (1H) -4.90% Price Change (1D) -2.81% Price Change (7D) +29.68% Price Change (7D) +29.68%

VOLT (XVM) real-time price is $0.00290393. Over the past 24 hours, XVM traded between a low of $ 0.00266318 and a high of $ 0.00364671, showing active market volatility. XVM's all-time high price is $ 0.078437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00145538.

In terms of short-term performance, XVM has changed by -4.90% over the past hour, -2.81% over 24 hours, and +29.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VOLT (XVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.90M$ 2.90M $ 2.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.90M$ 2.90M $ 2.90M Circulation Supply 999.87M 999.87M 999.87M Total Supply 999,872,085.948067 999,872,085.948067 999,872,085.948067

The current Market Cap of VOLT is $ 2.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVM is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999872085.948067. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.90M.