Voidify Price (∅)
The live Voidify (∅) price today is $ 0, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current ∅ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ∅.
Voidify currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 139,786, with a circulating supply of 959.62M ∅. During the last 24 hours, ∅ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00835799, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ∅ moved -0.08% in the last hour and +7.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.18.
The current Market Cap of Voidify is $ 139.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.18. The circulating supply of ∅ is 959.62M, with a total supply of 959620894.437073. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.79K.
-0.08%
+1.63%
+7.99%
+7.99%
During today, the price change of Voidify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voidify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voidify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voidify to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Voidify could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Voidify is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to deposit and later withdraw crypto assets using zero-knowledge proofs, creating unlinkable transactions between wallets — without relying on any intermediary.
While Solana offers speed and low transaction costs, it lacks native privacy. Every transaction is publicly visible, exposing user activity and compromising confidentiality. Voidify addresses this gap by allowing users to deposit fixed-denomination tokens into an on-chain privacy pool, then withdraw to a different wallet without leaving a visible on-chain link.
Voidify leverages Solana’s performance with modern zero-knowledge cryptography to support efficient, shielded value transfer. Built natively in Rust, the protocol integrates zk-proving systems and a frontend designed for self-custodial interaction — all without compromising decentralization or user control.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Voidify is a decentralized protocol that enables private, untraceable SOL transactions on Solana by breaking the on-chain link between deposits and withdrawals. It allows users to make anonymous transactions, providing true financial privacy.
What is the current price of Voidify?
Voidify is priced at £, shifting 1.63% today.
How fast is the ∅ community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Voidify's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem,Privacy sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is ∅'s trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does ∅ compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.0061608740880083160000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 959620894.437073 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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