AixPlay Price Today

The live AixPlay (AIXPLAY) price today is ￡ 0.0001101, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXPLAY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001101 per AIXPLAY.

AixPlay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXPLAY. During the last 24 hours, AIXPLAY traded between ￡ 0.0001075 (low) and ￡ 0.0001136 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXPLAY moved +0.45% in the last hour and +2.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 78.60K.

AixPlay (AIXPLAY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 78.60K￡ 78.60K ￡ 78.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.07M￡ 2.07M ￡ 2.07M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 18,827,566,155 18,827,566,155 18,827,566,155 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AixPlay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 78.60K. The circulating supply of AIXPLAY is --, with a total supply of 18827566155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.07M.