Solanium Price (SLIM)
The live Solanium (SLIM) price today is $ 0.00312855, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00312855 per SLIM.
Solanium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 312,828, with a circulating supply of 99.99M SLIM. During the last 24 hours, SLIM traded between $ 0.00305845 (low) and $ 0.00313407 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.00301676.
In short-term performance, SLIM moved +0.12% in the last hour and +1.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.50.
The current Market Cap of Solanium is $ 312.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.50. The circulating supply of SLIM is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99991884.387297. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.83K.
+0.12%
+1.68%
+1.47%
+1.47%
During today, the price change of Solanium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solanium to USD was $ -0.0011307052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solanium to USD was $ -0.0011042038.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solanium to USD was $ -0.0000005412611904474.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011307052
|-36.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011042038
|-35.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000005412611904474
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Solanium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Launch Pad Project (On solana) Put them on LaunchPad Category
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Solanium?
Solanium is priced at £0.0023058520061877900000, shifting 1.67% today.
How fast is the SLIM community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Solanium's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is SLIM's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does SLIM compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £4.053694533900000 and ATL is £0.0022234588221978480000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 99991884.387297 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.