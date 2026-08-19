Solanium Price Today

The live Solanium (SLIM) price today is $ 0.00312855, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00312855 per SLIM.

Solanium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 312,828, with a circulating supply of 99.99M SLIM. During the last 24 hours, SLIM traded between $ 0.00305845 (low) and $ 0.00313407 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.00301676.

In short-term performance, SLIM moved +0.12% in the last hour and +1.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.50.

Solanium (SLIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 312.83K$ 312.83K $ 312.83K Volume (24H) $ 20.50$ 20.50 $ 20.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 312.83K$ 312.83K $ 312.83K Circulation Supply 99.99M 99.99M 99.99M Total Supply 99,991,884.387297 99,991,884.387297 99,991,884.387297

The current Market Cap of Solanium is $ 312.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.50. The circulating supply of SLIM is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99991884.387297. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.83K.