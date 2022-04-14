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Top Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1674
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
2
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.466
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
3
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5875
-0.12%
0.00%
-2.16%
$ 381.62M
$ 228.84K
4
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6151
+0.20%
-1.11%
-3.21%
$ 165.47M
$ 93.42K
5
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15636
-1.05%
+4.86%
+5.05%
$ 157.18M
$ 707.72K
6
Vision
Vision
VSN
$ 0.03533
+0.14%
-2.62%
-2.41%
$ 128.10M
$ 1.58M
7
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.124
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
8
MetaDAO
MetaDAO
META
$ 4.49
+0.67%
-0.05%
-6.65%
$ 101.89M
$ 856.76K
9
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3462
+1.39%
-8.34%
-25.45%
$ 82.80M
$ 6.48M
10
FORM
FORM
FORM
$ 0.2046
+0.05%
-0.83%
-5.36%
$ 77.60M
$ 360.48K
11
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.0000989
+0.51%
-1.59%
-3.51%
$ 41.60M
$ 552.43M
12
PumpMeme
PumpMeme
PM
$ 1.023
+0.49%
+0.01%
+2.10%
$ 32.74M
$ 124.85K
13
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014427
-0.94%
+23.54%
+14.61%
$ 31.66M
$ 11.70M
14
LAB
LAB
LAB
$ 0.07882
0.00%
-0.69%
-30.83%
$ 25.03M
$ 3.78M
15
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1147
-5.69%
-12.23%
+40.96%
$ 21.90M
$ 1.14M
16
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.004872
+0.52%
-0.27%
-3.14%
$ 21.62M
$ 14.77M
17
BounceToken
BounceToken
AUCTION
$ 2.741
-0.11%
-2.84%
-5.14%
$ 18.91M
$ 22.00K
18
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019455
-0.30%
-1.69%
-4.48%
$ 18.11M
$ 3.32M
19
PinkSale
PinkSale
PINKSALE
$ 169.68
0.00%
--
+0.43%
$ 16.97M
$ 677.04
20
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 15.36
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.64%
$ 15.30M
$ 29.05K
21
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02727
+0.37%
-2.67%
-1.61%
$ 12.32M
$ 2.06M
22
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.25
-0.25%
-4.03%
-3.19%
$ 11.97M
$ 5.58K
23
Metaplex
Metaplex
MPLX
$ 0.02488837
+0.27%
+0.00%
+4.26%
$ 11.88M
$ 794.05K
24
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0.004715
+0.06%
-0.57%
-4.51%
$ 8.43M
$ 57.56M
25
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1794
-1.20%
+6.19%
+5.94%
$ 7.83M
$ 458.69K
26
Polkastarter
Polkastarter
POLS
$ 0.05022
-0.02%
+0.64%
+0.54%
$ 4.98M
$ 1.08M
27
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004939
-1.13%
-0.95%
+1.80%
$ 4.90M
$ 11.86M
28
DAO Maker
DAO Maker
DAO
$ 0.01943
-0.36%
0.00%
-7.56%
$ 4.07M
$ 2.83M
29
Impossible Finance Launchpad
Impossible Finance Launchpad
IDIA
$ 0.00402013
-0.03%
-0.00%
-5.67%
$ 3.86M
$ 457.87
30
Trustswap
Trustswap
TRUSTSWAP
$ 0.03621
+0.03%
+11.55%
+2.95%
$ 3.59M
$ 246.26K
31
Gems
Gems
GEMS
$ 0.004953
-0.08%
-0.28%
-0.75%
$ 2.94M
$ 20.38M
32
Flayer
Flayer
FLAY
$ 0.0048095
+0.22%
-0.15%
-19.55%
$ 2.89M
$ 39.79K
33
FEG Token
FEG Token
FEG
$ 0.00002834
-0.11%
-2.61%
-3.44%
$ 2.45M
$ 746.00M
34
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001148
0.00%
-0.60%
-3.92%
$ 2.07M
$ 43.32M
35
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.01837
0.00%
-4.14%
-7.95%
$ 2.05M
$ 2.52M
36
XFee
XFee
XFEE
$ 9.93
+0.30%
-0.09%
+47.11%
$ 1.88M
$ 44.73K
37
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.00176
+0.17%
+4.24%
+0.86%
$ 1.77M
$ 34.77M
38
Block
Block
BLOCK
$ 0.0017187
-0.10%
-0.01%
+9.50%
$ 1.72M
$ 142.06K
39
Laso Finance
Laso Finance
LASO
$ 0.127566
+0.01%
-0.00%
+5.17%
$ 1.65M
$ 273.03
40
BOOP
BOOP
BOOP
$ 0.00500959
-0.17%
0.00%
-3.93%
$ 1.57M
$ 31.72K
41
Believe
Believe
BELIEVE
$ 0.00121359
+1.03%
+0.04%
-6.20%
$ 1.55M
$ 1.04M
42
Rich Quack
Rich Quack
QUACK
$ 2.8444E-11
-0.06%
+13.50%
-0.04%
$ 1.27M
--
43
LiquidLaunch
LiquidLaunch
LIQD
$ 0.00092861
+0.01%
-0.03%
-12.53%
$ 1.11M
$ 494.29
44
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
$ 0.00013911
+0.58%
+0.17%
+4.37%
$ 1.11M
$ 2.60K
45
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.001137
-0.02%
+0.60%
-3.61%
$ 1.05M
$ 95.34M
46
UNCX Network
UNCX Network
UNCX
$ 22.01
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 802.85K
$ 207.72
47
Ethervista
Ethervista
VISTA
$ 0.6711
-0.17%
+2.38%
-2.93%
$ 651.06K
$ 75.85K
48
BSCPAD
BSCPAD
BSCPAD
$ 0.00381275
-0.14%
-0.01%
-2.12%
$ 586.16K
$ 208.32
49
Bitcoin Bam
Bitcoin Bam
BTCBAM
$ 0.05604
0.00%
+0.04%
+1.52%
$ 576.11K
$ 731.46K
50
Fjord Foundry
Fjord Foundry
FJO
$ 0.00963307
0.00%
--
-0.60%
$ 530.23K
$ 4.08

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 147 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.64B.
What is the best-performing Launchpad token right now?
Among Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, NOCK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 23.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 147 Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Launchpad tokens include JUP, CAKE, VIRTUAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Launchpad tokens is approximately $2.64B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.