Shape Price Today

The live Shape (SHAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHAPE.

Shape currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 237,901, with a circulating supply of 602.11M SHAPE. During the last 24 hours, SHAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00148011, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHAPE moved +9.70% in the last hour and -15.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 237.69K.

Shape (SHAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.90K$ 237.90K $ 237.90K Volume (24H) $ 237.69K$ 237.69K $ 237.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.95M$ 3.95M $ 3.95M Circulation Supply 602.11M 602.11M 602.11M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shape is $ 237.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 237.69K. The circulating supply of SHAPE is 602.11M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.95M.