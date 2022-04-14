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Top Layer 2 (L2) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 2 (L2) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 98.884
+0.06%
-5.31%
+3.07%
$ 2.06B
$ 1.79K
2
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4372
-0.55%
-1.86%
+0.60%
$ 1.44B
$ 256.69K
3
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08179
+0.85%
+5.28%
+10.47%
$ 874.23M
$ 2.75M
4
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07541
-0.29%
-0.03%
-4.53%
$ 469.87M
$ 1.53M
5
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1192
-0.34%
-2.47%
-3.97%
$ 215.21M
$ 501.56K
6
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1004
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
7
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.08252
-0.36%
-1.96%
-8.06%
$ 176.92M
$ 802.22K
8
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02258
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
9
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1945
0.00%
-2.56%
-10.33%
$ 100.09M
$ 481.42K
10
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.007556
+0.29%
-3.14%
+2.32%
$ 74.75M
$ 11.65M
11
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09276
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
12
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0008086
+0.32%
-2.09%
-2.48%
$ 39.62M
$ 79.96M
13
$ 0.004446
-0.20%
-1.64%
-5.09%
$ 38.65M
$ 12.48M
14
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0.0102989
+0.01%
+1.58%
-0.73%
$ 38.55M
$ 16.39K
15
$ 0.005898
+0.24%
-0.45%
-0.51%
$ 37.84M
$ 9.17M
16
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.05843
-0.05%
-2.34%
-5.87%
$ 35.15M
$ 1.02M
17
Prom
Prom
PROM
$ 1.8537
-1.61%
-6.11%
-44.89%
$ 34.61M
$ 37.31K
18
Hermez Network
Hermez Network
HEZ
$ 3.13
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.32%
$ 34.61M
$ 2.72K
19
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.012
+0.51%
+1.11%
-4.67%
$ 34.09M
$ 6.40M
20
LINEA
LINEA
LINEA
$ 0.002101
+0.05%
-1.87%
-3.01%
$ 32.45M
$ 33.43M
21
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0.47061
+1.88%
+0.15%
-0.69%
$ 31.68M
$ 213.20K
22
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.009916
-0.23%
+0.84%
+10.30%
$ 28.70M
$ 8.11M
23
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05608
-0.14%
-1.81%
-2.53%
$ 26.44M
$ 933.81K
24
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00499
+0.20%
-3.83%
-0.79%
$ 24.16M
$ 10.14M
25
Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain
MERL
$ 0.0182
-0.93%
-3.32%
-3.27%
$ 23.03M
$ 3.55M
26
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02422396
+0.31%
-0.00%
-3.25%
$ 22.61M
$ 3.03M
27
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.004878
+0.52%
-0.27%
-3.14%
$ 21.62M
$ 14.77M
28
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2886
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
29
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02078
-0.34%
+3.15%
+6.66%
$ 18.95M
$ 3.09M
30
Lisk
Lisk
LSK
$ 0.078976
+0.18%
+0.02%
-2.97%
$ 18.41M
$ 1.71M
31
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02147
-0.47%
-1.66%
-4.17%
$ 17.97M
$ 3.43M
32
Tokamak Network
Tokamak Network
TON
$ 0.268993
-0.01%
-0.01%
+0.22%
$ 17.30M
$ 150.86K
33
Metis
Metis
METIS
$ 2.275
-0.31%
-3.11%
-6.87%
$ 17.07M
$ 29.22K
34
Metal DAO
Metal DAO
MTL
$ 0.182522
+0.28%
-0.00%
-9.19%
$ 16.95M
$ 480.79K
35
Blast
Blast
BLAST
$ 0.0002324
-0.17%
-1.96%
-5.10%
$ 14.63M
$ 244.03M
36
Lumia
Lumia
LUMIA
$ 0.08268
-0.85%
-3.35%
+7.12%
$ 13.69M
$ 695.17K
37
Taiko
Taiko
TAIKO
$ 0.0713
+0.14%
-0.14%
+0.14%
$ 13.55M
$ 822.28K
38
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04006
-0.32%
-2.04%
-0.45%
$ 13.41M
$ 1.79M
39
CORN
CORN
CORN
$ 0.02548
+0.51%
+0.16%
+0.47%
$ 13.40M
$ 6.30M
40
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.01105
+0.27%
-0.27%
-8.77%
$ 12.82M
$ 34.45M
41
Fluent
Fluent
BLEND
$ 0.05982
-0.15%
-3.74%
-5.77%
$ 11.95M
$ 1.10M
42
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01773
-0.17%
-3.56%
-0.68%
$ 11.80M
$ 3.24M
43
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0.007925
-0.11%
-10.30%
-14.84%
$ 10.87M
$ 7.13M
44
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0.0277
-0.36%
-1.77%
-1.42%
$ 10.83M
$ 1.85M
45
Citrea
Citrea
CTR
$ 0.008444
-0.23%
-1.43%
+3.39%
$ 10.09M
$ 7.16M
46
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0.004275
-0.21%
-0.97%
-4.97%
$ 9.99M
$ 33.26M
47
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE
$ 0.04106
+0.05%
-1.11%
-4.16%
$ 9.43M
$ 1.40M
48
KONET
KONET
KONET
$ 0.02014052
-0.21%
-0.04%
+6.84%
$ 9.37M
$ 39.01K
49
Boba
Boba
BOBA
$ 0.01766
0.00%
+2.40%
-8.08%
$ 8.65M
$ 3.21M
50
Fuel
Fuel
FUEL
$ 0.00087
0.00%
0.00%
+2.35%
$ 7.24M
$ 827.92K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 2 (L2) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 2 (L2) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 106 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.72B.
What is the best-performing Layer 2 (L2) token right now?
Among Layer 2 (L2) tokens tracked on MEXC, FHE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 2 (L2) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 106 Layer 2 (L2) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 2 (L2) tokens include OKB, MNT, POL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 2 (L2) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Layer 2 (L2) tokens is approximately $6.72B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 2 (L2) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.