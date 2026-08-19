pathUSD Price Today

The live pathUSD (PATHUSD) price today is $ 1.003, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current PATHUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per PATHUSD.

pathUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,600,716, with a circulating supply of 30.69M PATHUSD. During the last 24 hours, PATHUSD traded between $ 0.990261 (low) and $ 1.019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 0.954994.

In short-term performance, PATHUSD moved -0.29% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.55K.

pathUSD (PATHUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.60M$ 30.60M $ 30.60M Volume (24H) $ 93.55K$ 93.55K $ 93.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.60M$ 30.60M $ 30.60M Circulation Supply 30.69M 30.69M 30.69M Total Supply 30,691,207.589981 30,691,207.589981 30,691,207.589981

The current Market Cap of pathUSD is $ 30.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.55K. The circulating supply of PATHUSD is 30.69M, with a total supply of 30691207.589981. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.60M.