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Top USD Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the USD Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999373
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 183.01B
$ 33.42B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0015
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 10.58B
$ 58.55K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
+0.02%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.64M
5
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99989
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.92M
6
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.47B
$ 242.23M
7
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999987
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.76B
$ 102.49M
8
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.76B
$ 134.28M
9
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 1.36B
$ 370.62
10
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.996
-0.01%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 126.05K
11
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0001
-0.01%
-0.01%
+0.04%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.10K
12
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998715
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 698.10M
$ 1.59M
13
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0.999719
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 682.31M
$ 23.87M
14
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998887
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 550.85M
$ 168.04K
15
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9987
+0.01%
-0.04%
+0.19%
$ 493.87M
$ 5.59K
16
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 0.99949
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 357.75M
$ 424.18K
17
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9981
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 336.84M
$ 59.19K
18
SoFiUSD
SoFiUSD
SOFID
$ 0.999215
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 311.25M
$ 465.07K
19
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.935965
-0.14%
-0.01%
-1.14%
$ 303.39M
$ 1.05M
20
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.001
+0.21%
+0.00%
+0.21%
$ 216.19M
$ 9.00M
21
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999497
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 210.32M
$ 3.99M
22
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999855
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 174.23M
$ 21.19K
23
GUSD
GUSD
GUSD
$ 0.998064
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 149.50M
$ 1.80M
24
CASH
CASH
CASH
$ 0.999117
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 122.62M
$ 6.50M
25
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 112.60M
$ 2.63M
26
Saturn Dollar
Saturn Dollar
USDAT
$ 0.999321
+0.03%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 93.98M
$ 7.17M
27
Cap USD
Cap USD
CUSD
$ 0.999799
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 90.04M
--
28
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 74.06M
$ 4.41M
29
Tori trUSD
Tori trUSD
TRUSD
$ 0.999358
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 64.12M
$ 418.30K
30
StandX DUSD
StandX DUSD
DUSD
$ 0.998318
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 60.77M
$ 104.29K
31
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997899
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 53.01M
$ 1.69M
32
USDKG
USDKG
USDKG
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 50.03M
$ 30.41K
33
Fidelity Digital Dollar
Fidelity Digital Dollar
FIDD
$ 0.999618
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 48.92M
$ 22.60M
34
JupUSD
JupUSD
JUPUSD
$ 0.999202
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 48.39M
$ 6.51M
35
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 1.0009
+0.01%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 44.61M
$ 53.96K
36
Gemini Dollar
Gemini Dollar
GUSD
$ 0.998875
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.11%
$ 39.37M
$ 279.92K
37
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0.998986
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 34.91M
$ 54.21K
38
BUSD
BUSD
BUSD
$ 0.997039
-0.50%
-0.00%
-0.19%
$ 34.31M
$ 74.12K
39
pathUSD
pathUSD
PATHUSD
$ 1.003
+0.30%
+0.00%
+0.89%
$ 33.18M
$ 155.73K
40
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.43K
41
Hive Dollar
Hive Dollar
HBD
$ 0.941238
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.07%
$ 31.07M
$ 117.65
42
BOLD
BOLD
BOLD
$ 1.001
0.00%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 30.73M
$ 505.37K
43
Mezo USD
Mezo USD
MUSD
$ 0.99144
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 30.71M
$ 169.65K
44
Universal USD
Universal USD
USDU
$ 1.001
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 30.67M
$ 498.90
45
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1.004
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.10%
$ 27.84M
$ 157.38K
46
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004825
-0.02%
-2.02%
-4.04%
$ 26.76M
$ 13.18M
47
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997679
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 26.73M
$ 513.58
48
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0.999418
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 26.13M
$ 2.54M
49
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2828
-0.07%
-1.39%
-7.37%
$ 24.41M
$ 222.53K
50
Main Street USD
Main Street USD
MSUSD
$ 0.317689
+0.01%
-0.05%
+1.78%
$ 23.80M
$ 889.95

Frequently Asked Questions

What are USD Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
USD Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 123 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $295.06B.
What is the best-performing USD Stablecoin token right now?
Among USD Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, VAI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.84% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many USD Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 123 USD Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular USD Stablecoin tokens include USDT, USDC, USDS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the USD Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all USD Stablecoin tokens is approximately $295.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the USD Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.